Five people will evenly share the $50,000 Crime Stoppers reward for offering tips that led to the arrest of a suspect in this week’s shooting inside a subway in Sunset Park, the NYPD said Friday.

The names of the individuals, who will receive $10,000 each, were not released by the NYPD.

The amount–cobbled together by the New York City Police Foundation, Transportation Workers Union Local 100, and MTA–is among the larger rewards doled out by Crime Stoppers. The tip line allows anyone to provide leads anonymously and without having to testify in court, according to its website.

The announcement comes two days after Frank R. James, the suspect in the subway shooting that left at least 23 people injured, was placed under arrest in Manhattan's East Village. While James called Crime Stoppers on himself, he was also spotted by a group of individuals, including Zack Tahhan, a 21-year-old security camera installer. It’s unclear whether Tahhan is among the recipients of the Crime Stoppers reward.

Francisco Puebla, the manager at Saifee Hardware, said he was standing next to Tahhan when they noticed a man who appeared to be James walking north on 1st Avenue.

“I felt panic at the moment because he was carrying a backpack,” Puebla recalled.

The suspect passed by officers in two police vehicles, who didn’t seem to notice him, Puebla said. That’s when he said he and Tahhan decided to flag down one of the officers — helping to set in motion the arrest.

As for the reward, Puebla said he was too busy with work on Friday to check his messages.

“If they come, they know where to find me,” he said. “I’m here.”

James, meantime, now faces federal charges for the incident in which police say he activated two smoke bombs inside a Manhattan-bound N line subway and shot a total of 10 passengers as it pulled into the 36th Street station. The shooting sent panicked commuters fleeing the station. More than a dozen people were also hurt, with injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to panic attacks, according to police.

Investigators say James was linked to the shooting after they found a credit card with his name at the 36th Street station, along with a Glock 9mm they say James used to fire 33 rounds. They also found a key to a rented U-Haul truck they said was tied to James at the scene.

The announcement came the same day as City Hall honored seven MTA workers for assisting injured passengers in Tuesday's attack.