Two ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ protesters were arrested for trespassing inside Councilmember Erik Bottcher’s Manhattan apartment building Monday night and vandalizing his sidewalk, police confirmed.

Police charged 44-year-old Bronx resident Erica Sanchez and 27-year-old Anna Morgan of Queens with criminal mischief, hit them with desk appearance tickets and released them. Neither could be reached for comment right away.

“When someone comes into your home, it’s a feeling of being violated,” Bottcher told Gothamist, Tuesday morning. “It’s shocking to see such vulgar and vile bigotry right in the middle of Chelsea, New York City.”

The arrests at Bottcher’s home followed multiple days of demonstrations, with protesters espousing right wing homophobic conspiracy theories, first heckling visitors to the Andrew Heiskell Braille and Talking Book Library in Chelsea on Saturday, where the popular children’s reading series ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ was scheduled.

A video Bottcher posted to Twitter showed around 20 demonstrators outside the library. One asked Bottcher if he was a “pedophile” while others held signs reading, “Stop grooming kids for sex.”

“Watching families trying to come in and out of the library and be exposed to that was just infuriating,” Bottcher said.

By Monday afternoon, the attacks were more personal towards Bottcher, who is gay. A group first entered into the building on West 30th Street where his district office is and vandalized the walls with the word “Bitcher.”