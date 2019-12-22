At a Family Court hearing last Tuesday in the Majors case, a defense attorney criticized Acevedo for allegedly yelling and hounding a thirteen-year-old suspect. During the attorney’s questioning at the hearing, The Times reported, Acevedo conceded that the child suspect told him “about ten times” that he did not know his friends were going to rob the victim. The boy’s uncle was present for the interrogation, but no attorney was there, according to news reports.

In a statement, the Legal Aid Society, which represents the thirteen-year-old suspect, said the detective’s history is “of great concern.”

“These allegations of a pattern of serious misconduct cast further doubt on the case against our client, and given Acevedo’s long problematic history of violating New Yorkers’ constitutional rights, he simply cannot be regarded as credible,” the public defenders’ organization said. A spokesman refused to say how or when the agency would challenge Acevedo’s credibility in court.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea praised Acevedo, noting that he has made 237 arrests, including 93 felony arrests, and has been recognized with 24 department medals. Shea also criticized what he characterized as “calculated, personal attacks” against the detective’s reputation.

“He has never been found to have made a single false statement or falsely arrested anyone by either the Department, the CCRB, any Civil Court or District Attorney,” he said, adding that the Majors homicide investigation involves a large team of seasoned detectives. “Trying to undermine the case by singling out one investigator, and producing dated and unproven allegations and leaking those to the press, rather than in written form to the court, is the opposite of responsible,” his statement continued.

Gothamist/WNYC attempted to reach out to Detective Acevedo through his union, the Detectives Endowment Association. Given the pending nature of the case, the union said Detective Acevedo is not available for comment.

In a phone call, union president Michael Palladino praised Acevedo as an “excellent detective,” characterizing his disciplinary record as “very minor” and the lawsuits as “frivolous.”



Asked about Legal Aid’s comments on the detective’s credibility, Palladino said, “That’s the narrative police critics and the criminal justice reformists would like to generate, but active officers, like Acevedo, are going to collect complaints and lawsuits,” he said, citing the intense nature of their work on the street. “Unfortunately it’s the nature of the beast, and it’s a typical strategy employed by defense attorneys.”



Overall, lawsuits against the NYPD have trended down in recent years, and Acevedo’s number of lawsuits is far from extraordinary compared to other detectives, who have been named in dozens of lawsuits.

Joseph Giacalone, an adjunct professor at John Jay College and a former Detective Supervisor in Queens 110th precinct, said the only allegation that could concern him are from pending lawsuits that allege the withholding of exculpatory evidence. But, he added, for such a high-profile case, if the department felt Acevedo had serious red flags it probably would have picked someone else.



The Tessa Majors case has sparked national media attention and wall-to-wall coverage from tabloids. Political officials have pointed to its similarities to the 1989 Central Park Five case, which resulted inthe wrongful convictions of five teenagers for a rape and assault they did not commit. The specter of that prior investigation has raised concerns about due process and society’s treatment of young defendants of color.

In his statement, Commissioner Shea pointed to precautions the department has taken to avoid the missteps in the Tessa Majors case. “The investigation is being carried out under the close supervision of a chain of command that goes as high as Assistant Chief as well as an Assistant District Attorney,” he said. “In this investigation, the questioning of the suspect, was in the presence of his guardian and video recorded. From the outset, given the seriousness of the crime as well as the age of the suspects, the Department has preceded responsibly with careful consideration.”