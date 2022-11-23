An NYPD detective facing questions in a federal corruption probe has been suspended amid an investigation into his conduct, police officials confirmed.

Saul Delacruz, a member of the department’s Field Intelligence Unit, was suspended without pay on Tuesday, according to the police department.

A separate law enforcement official confirmed that Delacruz was being interviewed by the FBI on a corruption-related matter – though it wasn’t clear whether he faced criminal charges. The NYPD declined to elaborate on the nature of Delacruz’s offense.

“There is zero tolerance in the NYPD for corruption or criminal activity of any kind by any member of the service,” the NYPD said in a statement on Wednesday. “The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.”

The 30-year-old detective, who was assigned to the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach, was involved in a Nov. 8 shooting in the Brookville section of Queens, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to speak on behalf of the department.

At the time of the shooting, police said a detective was returning home from work when he approached a suspicious looking man, who shot at him when he got out of his car. The detective returned fire, though neither man was hurt.

It’s unclear if the incident is related to Delacruz’s suspension.

Attempts to reach Delacruz, whose suspension was first reported by the New York Post, were unsuccessful. Inquiries to his union, the Detectives’ Endowment Association, were also not returned.