Another child has died as a result of Tuesday's Brooklyn house fire, bringing the death toll to four, according to the NYPD.

A 14-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition after the pre-dawn blaze on Fountain Avenue in East New York succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, the police department said.

Cops also confirmed the earlier deaths of a 10-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl. A 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three survivors of the fire include two men — one in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and one in stable condition at Nassau University Medical Center — and a 9-year-old boy, also at Brookdale, who is still fighting for his life, police said.

The New York Times reported that the fire was fueled by ingredients for a vaping device that the children’s father had been manufacturing at home and was planning to sell. He was the least injured of the group and sustained burns on his hands.

Police and detectives are still investigating the fire's cause and whether it was accidental.

The victims have not yet been publicly identified, but police confirmed they were all part of a family.

Landlord Kwesi Halm, who was reached by phone, said the family had been renting the building’s second- and third-floor apartments from him. Halm was not home when the fire started.

“I’m trying to find out myself what happened,” he said. “It breaks my heart.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.