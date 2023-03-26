Cops shot and critically wounded a man in the Bronx on Sunday after the victim’s father called 911, according to the NYPD.

Police said the man, 42, was “emotionally disturbed," holding a large kitchen knife and threatened officers before he was shot. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said the man was visiting his father in the Kingsbridge neighborhood.

“The caller, who is the father, describes his adult son having a medical episode, describing he feels he’s being followed, persecuted, and goes on to state, ‘If any cops show up here today, I will kill them,’” Chell said.

Chell said two police officers arrived at the scene around 10 a.m., and the man — who police have not identified — became agitated. The man approached the cops with a large kitchen knife and refused to drop the weapon, according to Chell.

“The officers gave numerous instructions to drop the knife, at which time he did not comply,” said Chell. “They discharged the firearms, striking the subject.”

The altercation lasted 28 seconds and was recorded on the officers' body cameras, according to the NYPD.

Chell said the officers called an ambulance to transport the man to a local hospital. The NYPD did not immediately disclose to which hospital the man was taken or how many times he was shot.