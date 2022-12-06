The man accused of a spate of shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn is now in police custody, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday morning, bringing an end to a citywide search for a suspect “considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

Sundance Oliver is accused of fatally shooting two people across three locations since Monday and injuring several others caught in the line of fire. Police have not yet released a motive. Oliver is accused of killing a woman in Crown Heights early Tuesday who had been shot in the chest. He’s also accused of killing another man in a Lower Manhattan apartment on Monday afternoon. Investigators believe Oliver to be behind other shooting-related injuries over the last two days.

“Homicide suspect Sundance Oliver is in custody with charges pending,” Sewell said in a tweet shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. “At this time, there are NO outstanding suspects. The investigation into these shootings remains ongoing by NYPD detectives.”

Oliver’s arrest comes hours after Sewell and other NYPD officials urged the public to come forward with any information that might help determine Oliver’s whereabouts. Shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Sewell said authorities had “blanketed the city” in search of the gunman.

“Based on evidence collected at all three crime scenes and a number of investigative steps, it has been determined that the shooter is the same in all three of these incidents,” Sewell said early Tuesday.

Police say the violence began around 9:30 a.m. Monday in Brooklyn, where a 96-year-old man was shot in his right ankle after Oliver allegedly tried to rob a woman nearby and misfired. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.

Hours later, police in Manhattan responded to a call that a 21-year-old man in Lower Manhattan had been shot multiple times around 2:40 p.m. on Monday. Kevon Langston was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue and pronounced dead.

Officials also believe Oliver is behind the killing of a 17-year-old woman at Brooklyn's Kingsborough Houses, who was shot in the chest around midnight on Tuesday. Her identity has yet to be released. She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and declared dead on arrival shortly after midnight.

Attempts to reach Oliver’s lawyer were not immediately successful.