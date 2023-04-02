The NYPD charged another suspect believed to be involved in a pattern of robberies, including incidents in which two men fatally overdosed after visiting gay clubs in Hell’s Kitchen last year. The arrest is the latest development in a string of crimes that fueled paranoia within the city’s gay community.

The NYPD identified the suspect as a 30-year old male from New Britain, Conn. Jacob Barroso is now facing several charges, including murder, robbery, grand larceny and conspiracy, authorities confirmed to Gothamist on Sunday.

His attorney information was not immediately available.

Very few details are known surrounding the case involving Barroso. However, a Manhattan grand jury previously indicted another suspect on Thursday. That suspect, Shane Hoskins, is facing six counts of robbery, identity theft, grand larceny and conspiracy. Hoskins’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cops said they were presumably involved in a host of robberies and druggings that ultimately led to the death of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger. Both deaths were ruled homicides by the city’s chief medical examiner. Both victims’ bank accounts were also drained, according to the authorities.

Police also said on Friday they were seeking Jayqwan Hamilton and Robert Demaio, both from Brooklyn, who were also alleged to be connected to the drug induced homicides in Hell’s Kitchen. Police said there were 17 incidents being investigated as part of this pattern, occurring between Sept. 19, 2021 and Aug. 28 , 2022.