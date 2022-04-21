The Queens mom whose body was found inside a bloody duffel bag in Forest Hills on Saturday was stabbed to death by her handyman and former paramour, police announced Thursday.

David Bonola, 44, was arrested and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon after confessing to the gruesome killing of Orsolya Gaal, officials said.

The 51-year-old mother of two, whose husband was out of town at the time of the killing, had recently returned from a show at Lincoln Center when Bonola allegedly followed her home shortly after midnight on Friday night.

The pair got into an argument about their recently-ended tryst, police said, when Bonola allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab Gaal more than 50 times.

He then placed the woman’s dismembered body into a hockey bag belonging to Gaal’s son, before “rolling the body down the sidewalks and leaving a bloody trail through the streets of Forest Hills,” according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

The bag was found Saturday morning on a stretch of Jackie Robinson Parkway on the outskirts of Forest Park, just a few blocks from Gaal’s home. The discovery sparked fears of a possible killing spree, following reports that the suspect had warned he was coming for the rest of the family.

“I want to assure the public and especially the residents of Forest Hills that there are no outstanding suspects at this time,” Essig said on Thursday.

Bonola, who is not believed to have a criminal record, had an “on-and-off-again relationship” with Gaal for the last two years, in addition to working as a handyman for the family, police said.

He allegedly fled through Forest Park, shedding his jacket in the green space. Detectives said they discovered boots, a t-shirt and bloody bandages at a separate location. Bonela’s listed address is Jamaica, Queens.

He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon.