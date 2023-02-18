An NYPD car struck and killed a 52-year-old woman walking along Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway on Friday night.

Four officers in the police SUV were responding to an emergency call at around 8:30 p.m. when they crashed into another car at the intersection of Beach Channel Drive and Beach 32nd Street, the NYPD said. The police car then hit the pedestrian, drove onto the sidewalk and hit a parked vehicle.

The woman was lying on the road with head trauma before she was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.The four police officers in the SUV were transported to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital and sustained minor injuries.

Police said they’re not identifying the victim until her family is notified. They did not name the four officers involved.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad said Saturday morning that the investigation was still ongoing.

Earlier in the evening, a 7-year-old girl was also struck by a car and killed in Astoria.

Police said a 46-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer blew a stop sign at the intersection of Newton Road and 45 Street, striking the child who was crossing the street. She was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.