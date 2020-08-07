As dozens of NYPD officers stood guard outside Derrick Ingram's Hell's Kitchen building on Friday afternoon, the 28-year-old activist was pacing his apartment, eating cashews.

"I appreciate everyone showing up to support me," he said into a front-facing phone camera, addressing an Instagram Live audience of about 650. "I can literally hear y'all chanting, which is pretty cool."

He tilted the camera toward the street below, where a growing group of protesters had gathered, following an online call-out that the NYPD had targeted another Black Lives Matter organizer for arrest. Roughly 30 cops were standing outside the apartment, many of them in full riot gear. Two police helicopters circled overhead.

According to Ingram, members of the NYPD's warrant squad and K9 unit arrived at his door at 7 a.m. on Friday, claiming they had a warrant for his arrest. Ingram refused to let them inside. More cops arrived — some of them members of the NYPD's Strategic Response Group — setting up on the street, and in the empty apartment across from his own.

“We’re giving you the opportunity to come out and talk to us rather than us breaking your door and forcing our way in," a voice can be heard saying in one of Ingram's videos, as someone bangs repeatedly at the door. "You know we’re not going to go away."

Another person can be heard talking about why the police are banging on the door.

"There was an incident a while ago involving a police officer, correct?" the voice said. "No," Ingram replied. [Update: On Saturday, the police said that Ingram allegedly yelled into an NYPD officer's ear with a megaphone, during a protest in June. Ingram has turned himself in to police.]