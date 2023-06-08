The NYPD is launching a new tool that will allow New Yorkers to ask the department to reinvestigate unsolved homicides of LGBTQ people.

Police are inviting members of the public to alert them about both recent cases and deaths from decades ago that have yet to result in criminal charges.

Detectives will provide updates on the status of those cases and review the facts to determine if they should be re-examined, according to a press release from the mayor’s office. The release said killings that might have been motivated by bias will be referred to the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

The announcement follows a series of druggings and robberies of people who visited gay bars in Hell’s Kitchen in 2021 and 2022. At least two victims whose bank accounts were drained, Julio Ramirez and John Umberger, died of overdoses after leaving different gay bars in the neighborhood, according to the Manhattan DA’s office.

Five people have been charged in connection with the druggings and robberies. They are also facing murder charges for the deaths of Ramirez, a 25-year-old social worker who lived in Bushwick, and Umberger, a 33-year-old political consultant who had traveled from Washington, D.C.

The robberies and druggings, which officials said were carried out on at least 17 different occasions, sent a chill through the LGBTQ community. Some of them also coincided with last summer’s epidemic of the mpox virus, which disproportionately impacted New York City’s LGBTQ community, who struggled to access vaccines as the city’s website to make appointments crashed and people waited in line for hours to get shots.

Councilmember Erik Bottcher, who represents Hell’s Kitchen and is gay, told WNYC’s "Morning Edition" last year that he’s heard from people who felt the NYPD didn’t take their claims seriously when they reported incidents they believed were motivated by hate.

“There have been some very upsetting accounts of the initial reactions of officers at the precinct level,” he said. “And this just reinforces the need for us to retrain these officers, and make sure that everyone in the police department needs to know that if someone comes to you with incidents like this, you have to take it extremely seriously and not dismiss it.”

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement that the department is “committed to providing fair and equitable public safety for all.”

“It is critical that we amplify the voices of our LGBTQIA+ community — especially the voices of victims,” she said. “This case review process reinforces that work, and in turn makes every community in our city safer.”

Hate crimes against LGBTQ community have accounted for the second-largest share of reported hate crime incidents since January 2019, according to the NYPD’s hate crimes dashboard. There have been more than 300 confirmed incidents during that time.

If you want to report an unsolved homicide against a member of the LGBTQ community, you can contact the NYPD here.