Police announced the arrest today of a man suspected of killing a deli worker during one of four robberies in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the last week-and-a-half.

Kimond Cyrus, 39, was arrested Thursday in the Bronx and accused of hiding his identity behind a black face mask and wearing a white Tyvek painter’s suit in order to rob the four bodegas at gunpoint, shooting and killing an employee of one Upper East side location in the process, police said.

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said that the normalcy of wearing a mask since the pandemic is making good police work harder and helping criminals get away.

“Face masks protected us from COVID, but it is really allowing criminals to exploit this,” the mayor said. “And this is what we are seeing over and over again in our robbery patterns.”

NYPD officials said that Cyrus has three prior arrests, including a 2002 robbery, and that charges are pending. His attorney information was not immediately available.