Authorities in Manhattan announced on Tuesday the arrest of a final suspect allegedly involved in a string of robberies and assaults that have been tied to the deaths of two men, unnerving the borough’s gay community.

The NYPD arrested Jayqwan Hamilton for his alleged involvement in a robbery pattern that began in September 2021. Hamilton is facing several charges, including murder, robbery, conspiracy, and multiple counts of both identity theft and grand larceny.

“Their motive — we allege — was simple: to make money,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a news conference at NYPD headquarters on Tuesday. “They approached people leaving bars and nightclubs late at night, engaged them in conversation and offered them illicit and dangerous substances.”

Hamilton and his accomplices are allegedly involved in the overdose deaths of Julio Ramirez, 25, and John Umberger, 33. Both died shortly after leaving gay bars in Hell’s Kitchen last year, sending shockwaves through the gay community. These deaths also occurred at the same time as a citywide outbreak of mpox — also known as monkeypox — had affected cisgender men who had sex with other men.

“Although these arrests will not bring back Julio and John, they are a step towards justice for their families and loved ones,” Councilmember Erik Bottcher, whose district includes Hell’s Kitchen, told Gothamist in a statement. “I hope this sends a message far and wide that if you victimize our community, you will be apprehended and you will be held accountable.”

Both victims died from the effects of a concoction of several illicit drugs — and had their bank accounts drained, according to their families. Months later, authorities announced that these deaths were connected to a string of 17 reported robberies and assaults between Sept. 19, 2021 and Aug. 28, 2022. The majority of these victims are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

These victims, including Umberger and Ramirez, were offered a combination of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana — which Bragg referred to as “weapons” — by the alleged perpetrators, who would then use the victims’ phones to transfer thousands of dollars to their own accounts, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig. The police traced CashApp exchanges and credit card charges to help track down the suspects.

“I cannot imagine how painful it is for the families of Mr. Ramirez and Mr. Umberger,” Bragg said. “My thoughts continue to be with them. It’s my sincere hope that today will bring some solace in the fact that our investigation has now led to these charges.”

Earlier this month, the NYPD charged other suspects in the case, including Shane Hoskins; Jacob Barroso, from New Britain, Connecticut; Andre Butts and Robert Demaio. All of the defendants, including Hamilton, face murder charges, according to Bragg. Hamilton is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

It is unclear whether the authorities consider this a hate crime.

“While many victims in this case are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, the motive was robbery, the motive was for monetary gain,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

More than 300 arrests were made by the NYPD last year for hate crimes, according to its annual report. Of these reported arrests, nearly 50 were described as either anti-transgender or anti-female — or male— homosexuality, by the NYPD.

“This investigation sends a clear message that we have no tolerance for this kind of dangerous and deadly conduct,” Bragg said.