Two arrests were made in connection to the death of 19-year-old Deandre Mathews, who was found burned and shot on freight train tracks in February.

Isiah Baez, also 19, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering physical evidence. It was the second arrest related to the case.

Last week, 24-year-old Remy McPrecia was also arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection to Matthews’ death.

Attorney information for Baez and McPrecia was not immediately available.

Mathews was last seen leaving his home in East Flatbush on the evening of Feb. 6. His body was found the next day on freight train tracks near Brooklyn College and Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, just two miles away from where he lived, police said.

The city medical examiner determined Matthews had been shot in the head, and had also suffered from smoke inhalation, the NYPD said.

In February, Matthew’s family told the NY Daily News they believed he was targeted because he was gay.

An investigation into the killing is still ongoing.