A man accused of shooting a cop in Queens was arrested late Thursday and is facing charges that include attempted murder of a police officer, the NYPD announced on Friday.

Devin Spraggins, a 22-year-old with both Bronx and Queens addresses, was arrested around 9 p.m. on Thursday in connection with the shooting of a police officer in the hip. The officer survived after being taken to the hospital, where he was determined to be in stable condition.

Spraggins is facing a charge of attempted murder of a police officer in the first degree, in addition to a firearm-related charge and another related to obstruction of governmental administration.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the suspect does not have an arrest record.

“It's very difficult to describe an incident where you hear ‘officer shot.’ There's just so many emotions that go through you when that happens,” Essig told reporters on Friday.

Authorities found a 9 mm handgun at the suspect’s Bronx address. Police found a 9 mm shell casing and magazine at the scene of the shooting.

Attorney information for Spraggins was not immediately available.

Police said the incident arose from a physical fight between two passengers that prompted the bus driver to flag down police officers on the street.

The officers chased Spraggins and a scuffle ensued when Spraggins allegedly shot the officer with a handgun he had in his possession, police said.

The 22-year-old cop shot in the hip was among those officers. He was three months into the job.