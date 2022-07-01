A teenager is dead after being shot in the back multiple times in Harlem Friday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The 17-year-old victim was reported shot at around 3 pm at St. Nicholas Avenue between West 148th and West 149th Streets, police said. He was then taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second person believed to be somehow involved in the shooting barricaded themselves into a recording studio at 761 St. Nicholas Ave. and the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit responded to the incident, police said.