A teenager is dead after being shot in the back multiple times in Harlem Friday afternoon, according to the NYPD.
The 17-year-old victim was reported shot at around 3 pm at St. Nicholas Avenue between West 148th and West 149th Streets, police said. He was then taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A second person believed to be somehow involved in the shooting barricaded themselves into a recording studio at 761 St. Nicholas Ave. and the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit responded to the incident, police said.
Cops sealed off St. Nicholas Avenue between West 148th and West 149th streets — home to a pharmacy, supermarket, and a medical clinic — where onlookers stood behind blue tape. An empty black sedan was seen angled to its side smashing against another parked vehicle in front of a seven-story residential building. Officers with ESU can be seen eventually setting the vehicle back on the road.
The incident happened within the 30th Precinct, where there have been seven shootings compared to four the same time a year ago, a 75% increase, according to NYPD statistics. The increase runs counter to shootings citywide, which have seen an overall drop in shootings. Major crime within the 30th Precinct stands at just under 18%.