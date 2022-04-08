A 16-year-old girl was killed and two other teens were wounded in a triple shooting in broad daylight in the Melrose section of the South Bronx as they were walking home from their high school Friday afternoon, police say.

At a news conference hours after the shooting, NYPD Deputy Chief Tim McCormack said two people were arguing from opposite sides of of the street at the intersection of 156th Street and Saint St Anne's Avenue next to University Heights Secondary School just before 1:45 p.m. One of the men suddenly opened fire, striking three teens in hail of bullets who happened to be passing by and were steps away from their high school.

Two of the victims, both 16, were shot – one in the shin and one in the chest, police said. A 17-year-old-boy was hit in the buttocks, according to police officials.

First responders rushed all three to Lincoln Medical Center, where the girl who’d been hit in the chest was pronounced dead. Both other victims were expected to survive the attack. Police said no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon and that the investigation was ongoing. Police have not identified any of the victims.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who was at the news conference, said the shooting had taken, "the life of a young woman with a bright future." Shootings across the city are up 13%, compared to the first three months of last year, according to NYPD data. In the Bronx, shooting incidents are up 38% compared to the same time a year ago, according to police statistics.