The victim was then transported to Cohen’s Children Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Wilcox.

When the train pulled into the station, the injured 15-year-old was pulled off the train by a Good Samaritan, Wilcox said. Two police officers patrolling the station at the time responded and administered CPR until the EMS arrived, according to Wilcox. The victim’s name was not released pending family notification.

At a news conference hours after the shooting, NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox said two groups were arguing on a southbound A train at 3:45 p.m. That dispute escalated between the Beach 25th and Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue stations, and the victim was shot in the chest, Wilcox said.

The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy on a subway heading to Far Rockaway on Friday afternoon.

Police section off the turnstile at the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue subway station in Queens following the shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

No arrests were made as of Friday evening, Wilcox said. They’re now relying on the public and any video footage for leads.

“NYPD detectives are currently reviewing MTA cameras, as well as speaking to witnesses that remain, but we’re going to ask for the public’s assistance tonight with this,” Wilcox said. “There were numerous people on that train that may have seen or heard what transpired.”

This is the eighth homicide within the subway system so far this year, according to New York City Transit Authority President Richard Davey, who was at the news conference adding that arrests have been made in the previous seven. He emphasized that this was not a random act of violence, suggesting the transit system is safe.

“We obviously have work to do, there's no doubt about it. I take the subway every day, taking it home tonight, so hopefully that gives folks confidence that that's how I believe in it,” Davey said. “But we got to stop this … it looks like this was not a not random attack.”

Anyone with information was asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

This story has been updated with comments from NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox and New York City Transit President Richard Davey.