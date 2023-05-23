A 13-year-old who was shot in the head on Friday in a playground on Staten Island has died, according to police.

Jamoure Harrell succumbed to his injuries on Monday, three days after he was shot at the Rev. Dr. Maggie Howard Playground, police said on Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made, and the case has been deemed a homicide.

Officials publicly identified Harrell on Tuesday.

Police arrived on the scene after reports of a male shot around 4 p.m. on Friday to find Harrell, who lived a 10-minute drive south of the playground, shot in the head. He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are investigating.