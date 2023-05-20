A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head Friday at a playground on Staten Island, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers from the 120th Precinct responded to multiple 911 calls just before 4 p.m. to the Stapleton Houses near the northern shore of the borough.

Authorities say they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the head in the Reverend Doctor Maggie Howard basketball court next door.

He was immediately taken to Richmond University Medical Center and officials said he remained in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

A man who knows the victim told WABC that he’s an 8th grade student at the Eagle Academy Charter school, which is around the corner from the park where the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made, according to the NYPD, and police are continuing to investigate.