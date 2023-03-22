Patchouli-scented liberals, fur-clad performance artists and a small army of television reporters jostling for a few square feet of sidewalk — Manhattan’s weirdest new club is located just steps outside of Manhattan Criminal Court as spectators gather ahead of a possible felony indictment of former President Donald Trump. Curious onlookers and reporters began camping outside of the courthouse in earnest on Monday following comments made by Trump on Truth Social over the weekend, in which he insisted he'd be arrested on Tuesday and called on his supporters to protest.

Tuesday came and went without an arrest or much of an outcry from Trump fans. But that didn't stop droves of reporters — and, to a lesser extent, supporters and protesters — from posting up outside the courthouse, aching for a glimpse of a potentially historic occasion. “It’s definitely a historical moment in American history and something that’s unprecedented,” said John Paul Marcelo, a traveling artist painting a depiction of the Manhattan courthouse’s hulking tan facade. “I figured I would document the moment.” While the scene outside of the courthouse on Tuesday featured an odd assortment of performance, protest, and paraphernalia, the momentum slowed by Wednesday afternoon.

“I want to go home,” lamented one cameraman with a sigh. “Nothing for days,” another joked. Those whose attendance wasn’t contractually obligated seemed unfazed by the delay. A man with long gray locks paced around the courthouse’s perimeter, ringing a bell and waving a wooden crucifix. Another slurped a Foster's through a straw and shouted about how the election was stolen. A subway DJ blasted tunes through a loudspeaker, taking requests from passersby.

On social media, New Yorkers stumbling across the horde of people outside of the courthouse joked that the scene resembled a tailgate. Meanwhile, others took to vlogging their experience as they awaited a decision, like public defender Eliza Orlins, who previously ran for Manhattan district attorney.