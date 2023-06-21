A city program aimed at helping people accused of crimes stay out of jail, show up for court and avoid rearrest has exploded in recent years in the wake of bail reform. Now, social workers who operate the little-known supervised release program say they don’t have the resources to support the influx of people, many of whom are facing violent felony charges. And that’s leaving the program at a crossroads.

Supervised release, which is now run through the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, began as a pilot program 14 years ago to connect low-level offenders with social services, helping them to show up for their court hearings and avoid rearrest. But after New York state’s bail reform laws went into effect in 2020, the program grew dramatically and opened up to anyone regardless of criminal charges. Today, people who are arrested are more than four times more likely to be released through supervised release compared to cash bail, according to data from the nonprofit Criminal Justice Agency. And supervised release no longer focuses on low-level offenders; the data shows most people in the program have felony charges, and more than a third are accused of violent felonies. City officials are now considering how the program could expand to better assist those with violent charges who are repeatedly arrested, but not all legal experts believe expanding this approach to public safety is the right path. Under supervised release, instead of being sent to Rikers Island jails, people charged with crimes are released until their court dates and supervised by social workers at city-contracted nonprofits, where they can access services for housing, substance abuse and mental health. But while supervised release has been successful in ensuring that people charged with low-level offenses return to court and avoid rearrest, it has not done the same for those who repeatedly get arrested on charges involving violence. History of supervised release in NYC Supervised release, which is run by nonprofit agencies that contract with the city and staffed by social workers, started as a pilot program in Queens in 2009 and began citywide in 2016. By 2019, city officials said it was already responsible for a 38% decline in Rikers Island's detainee population. And as of April, 1 in every 5 people released pretrial — more than 8,500 people — are free on supervised release, according to New York City Criminal Justice Agency data. That’s double the caseload from two years earlier. In all, more than 50,000 people have so far been diverted from Rikers Island and city jails because of supervised release, according to the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice. Instead of judges telling people who are arrested to go home and return for a court date — or locking them up at Rikers Island, which has long been mired in a humanitarian crisis — people are assigned to this program at arraignments. There’s no drug test and no ankle bracelet; instead, they come to one of four nonprofit agencies’ offices for a 45-minute assessment to talk about their needs, such as employment, education and treatment. They work with social workers and peer specialists, who have experience with the criminal justice and mental health systems, to get connected to services, which include everything from art therapy groups, anger management programs, substance abuse counseling and housing assistance. The only requirement is that people assigned to this program check in with case managers at least once a month and as often as once a week, either in person or on the phone. Failure to do so can result in the judge ordering the person detained. Some participants are even given cellphones so they can call their case managers. They’re also offered baggies of snack bars and water, knapsacks of hygiene products, and formal clothes for job interviews. “Sometimes just even navigating a system — the mental health system, a substance use system, access to services, getting a New York state non-driver license ID, things like that — people either don't know how to navigate on their own, or need support or need funding to help them do these things,” said Joann De Jesus, who oversees Queens’ supervised release program for the Criminal Justice Agency.

Joann De Jesus, Criminal Justice Agency’s director of special projects, at the supervised release office in Queens. Matt Katz / Gothamist