New York City’s primary election is June 27 – and it might come as a surprise that there will be contests for City Council seats two years earlier than normal.

That’s because the city recently underwent significant redistricting after the 2020 Census, necessitating another election for all 51 seats on the City Council, the legislative body that works alongside the mayor on making decisions that affect every New Yorker.

And there are a host of other decisions to come out of this election, too: It’ll determine the district attorneys for the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island. Depending on where you live, you may also be voting on civil court judges or delegates to the judicial convention.

If you’re scratching your head over why you should care, here’s a basic breakdown of what’s waiting at the polls.

What is the City Council?

The City Council is the co-equal branch of government that works alongside – and sometimes against – the executive branch comprising the mayor and his administration, proposing and voting on laws that have major implications for New Yorkers.

One of the Council's most critical duties is negotiating and approving the city’s multibillion-dollar budget, which allocates funds to different governmental agencies and departments that decide everything from where a new stop sign should be installed, to when the trash gets picked up, to who should provide school lunches.

Councilmembers receive their own pot of funds (roughly $400,000 each, though some members in economically impoverished communities receive more money, per current budget stipulations) that they dole out to local nonprofit groups and another $5 million in so-called capital funds for major construction projects such as new playgrounds, bus countdown clocks or roadway renovations. They also have major influence over deciding the look and size of certain properties and rezoning proposals that undergo a public review process.

There are 51 districts – and therefore, 51 representatives – that make up the Council, which represents all five boroughs in the city. Check out who your current councilmember is here.

Wait, don’t councilmembers serve four-year terms? Why is this primary election happening two years after they were elected?

Yes, councilmembers are normally elected to serve four-year terms and can serve up to two consecutive terms. But the city redrew its legislative boundaries in last year's redistricting process, with some districts' borders being altered significantly. This forces all 51 lawmakers to run for their seats two years after their last election, and also opens the door for challengers to mount bids against incumbent councilmembers.

This means that you shouldn’t be surprised if you see more people running around with clipboards in your neighborhood – each would-be candidate (and incumbent) needs 450 valid signatures before the April 10 deadline to get their name on the ballot. Those signatures are vetted to ensure they came from actual and legitimate members of a given party living in the district a candidate wishes to represent.

When will we know who is officially on the ballot?

After candidates turn in at least 450 valid signatures by the April 10 deadline, the city's Board of Elections will then take these candidate petitions and create the official ballot before the May 4 deadline. That’s the day you’ll find out who is officially running for a Council seat. Remember, though a candidate might declare their candidacy and open what’s called a “committee” to collect campaign contributions, they aren’t really a candidate until they are on the ballot.

That will be found on the city Board of Election's website.

The primary vote determines the party’s nominee. The winner of the primary will once again be on the ballot for the November general election either unopposed or with some competition on their hands.

Do I have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in the city election?

Right now, yes. But that could change in the future.

The Council passed a measure in 2021 allowing noncitizens with valid green cards to vote in municipal elections (otherwise known as non-presidential elections). Former Mayor Bill de Blasio refused to sign it – so it didn’t go into effect until Eric Adams became mayor and chose not to act on it, therefore cementing its passage.

But a Staten Island judge struck down the measure. And while we await next steps on the measure, it’s likely that noncitizens won’t be able to vote in this June primary. That could change next year.

Beyond the citizenship requirement, you must also be at least 18 years old, a resident of New York City and registered to vote. Don’t forget that last bit – and make sure you apply in time.

Alright, how do I vote in the primary election?

You can either vote in person or by mail.

But in order to do either, you need to register at your local BOE office by June 17. The same goes for letting the city know you changed your address and might be voting for a different local race: get it done at least 10 days before the primary election.