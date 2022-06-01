An ambitious plan to bring affordable high-speed internet to millions of people across New York City has been put on pause, leaving the poorest New Yorkers hanging while the Adams administration decides whether to proceed.

The Internet Master Plan, which was announced in January 2020 by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, was designed to help more than 1.5 million city residents who do not have any kind of internet access. It also aimed to bring more competition to areas with only one internet provider. Experts and other politicians praised the plan at the time, and an early pilot brought affordable broadband to 45,000 residents of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) buildings.

But at a City Council technology committee hearing in mid-May, the city's new Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser said the program is being re-evaluated.

And the next phase of the project — a $157 million effort that would build out public broadband infrastructure — is yet to launch. That’s despite the city drawing up contracts with internet service providers, according to officials at the Office of Technology and Innovation.

“Eleven service providers, many minority-owned, are ready and waiting to lay the necessary fiber optic cables for major broadband expansion,” said Danny Fuchs, managing partner at HR&A Advisors, which worked on the Internet Master Plan.

The delay is partially due to the mayoral transition and a blame game. The public servants most involved in the plan’s creation exited with de Blasio, but two of the plan’s architects say it was well thought through when they handed it over to the Adams administration. But Fraser claims the project has major issues thanks to poor communication between his predecessors. The new administration must give its approval of the plan before the internet companies can start laying even a foot of fiber optic cable.

“Anything that moves forward from this point, it’s this administration’s burden,” Fraser told lawmakers at the City Council budget hearing. “We’re in the process of unpacking every component of the [plan] and deciding what’s the best way to move forward.”