A flood of voters in New York City’s Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods broke from Gov. Kathy Hochul in Tuesday’s election — a move community leaders fear could embolden greater scrutiny from state officials over yeshiva schools after the incumbent held on in a tight race. More than 80% of voters in Borough Park — home to the city’s largest population of Orthodox Jews — voted for Rep. Lee Zeldin, preliminary election data shows. That’s up sharply from 2018, when just over 50% of the neighborhood’s voters picked Republican nominee Marc Molinaro. The shift was also seen in Orthodox Jewish areas of south Williamsburg, where a majority of voters went for Zeldin after mostly supporting former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s campaign in 2018. Data analyzed by the Center for Urban Research at the CUNY Graduate Center also found Zeldin won majorities in Orthodox Jewish areas of Midwood, Crown Heights and Far Rockaway — which all supported Cuomo four years ago.

In the weeks leading up to the election, state education officials launched an investigation into a lack of secular education at some Brooklyn yeshivas. The probe — which followed a New York Times investigation into publicly funded yeshivas flouting state education requirements — found at least one boys' school failed to give students basic education. Late last month, the Central United Talmudical Academy that runs the largest all-boys yeshiva in the state was ordered to pay $8 million in fines and restitutions over fraud claims. Facing mounting scrutiny, yeshivas must now prove they’re providing a robust secular education under the new state regulations. Zeldin used the state’s investigation and the looming crackdown in his campaign strategy. In recent weeks, he aggressively courted Orthodox Jewish leaders — and publicly promised to take a hands-off approach to yeshivas. Additional yeshiva oversight became a bright spot for many voters. “I would say that there’s no question that the biggest motivator in the Orthodox community in this election was the issue of education,” said David Greenfield, a former Borough Park councilmember. “That’s why you saw a record turnout among the various Orthodox communities in New York City in New York state. However, there was … an internal difference as to what to do about that.” The fractured voting bloc, and Republican gains elsewhere in the city and state, resulted in the closest governor's race in decades. But many voters in orthodox neighborhoods didn’t vote Republican across the ticket, according to a Gothamist analysis of election night results. Democrat state Attorney General Letitia James, who was running for a second term, received more than 3,500 votes in Borough Park than Hochul, suggesting voters there split their ballots.