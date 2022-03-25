Budget documents released this week show that NYC Health + Hospitals is in good financial health going into the next fiscal year — a welcome development considering that just a few years ago, its hospital leaders were staring down a nearly $2 billion budget hole and facing speculation that they might have to cut services in order to stay afloat.

At a City Council hearing on Monday about the NYC Health + Hospitals budget, president and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz said that the system had 42 days of cash on hand.

“Historically, [that’s] the most we’ve had,” he said. “We no longer have a deficit …Going forward, we are running even.”

The health system does expect to close this fiscal year with an $80 million shortfall, officials said, but that’s because some of the funds expected from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the system for costs related to COVID-19 have yet to arrive.

The system expects operating gains of about $22 million in fiscal year 2023 and $91 million in fiscal year 2024 as FEMA catches up on payments, officials said.

Katz said the next priority should be to invest in upgrading the system’s crumbling infrastructure. New York City’s system of public hospitals and clinics has proven to be a crucial resource during the pandemic, but is also responsible for providing day-to-day care to more than 1 million New Yorkers each year.

Since Katz took the helm in 2018, the health system has turned around its finances, in part, through its own revenue-generating initiatives. At the hearing, Katz said the health system has gotten better at billing patients’ insurance, negotiating competitive rates with health insurance plans and making sure that uninsured patients who are eligible for health coverage get enrolled.

The health system said it expects patient care revenue to increase slightly in fiscal year 2023.