Henry Street Settlement on the Lower East Side has long operated an outpatient mental health clinic — with services such as psychiatric evaluations, therapy and medication management.

But in January, the social services and arts organization transitioned to a new model — a program known as CONNECT, or Continuous Engagement between Community and Clinic Treatment. It’s now one of nine sites across the Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn that are piloting the program that seeks to embed mental health clinics within more dynamic community centers.

Something of a grab bag, CONNECT seeks to expand behavioral health care beyond the clinic walls by allowing staff to engage patients outside of the facility — while still offering people a home base. It’s that physical community space that differentiates it from the city’s mobile mental health teams. Each program site will have a full-time community liaison who will work to gauge the neighborhood’s needs and adapt the services accordingly. As an example, the city said, a site could decide to offer individual or group behavioral health services at a non-traditional location such as a soup kitchen.

Henry Street’s clinic is now co-located with a food pantry, a pottery studio, and an area that will be used for activities such as yoga and meditation, although the space will likely continue to evolve. It is also working to connect clients with non-clinical services such as housing and employment assistance.

The city’s health commissioner Dr. Aswhin Vasan unveiled the program this week as part of his broader vision for mental health and addiction services.

Speaking in Henry Street’s garden Tuesday, Vasan said the goal is to treat the whole person and break down the social isolation many people with mental illnesses face.

“We must move away from the idea that all people living with serious mental illness are simply moving from crisis to crisis and can only be helped with acute care and hospitals,” Vasan said. “We must instead move towards a model of prevention and recovery centered on breaking isolation.”

This idea of community and social connection as crucial to mental health is something Vasan also championed as the former president and CEO of Fountain House, a clubhouse for people with serious mental illnesses with sites in Manhattan and the Bronx.

Rather than just offering people appointments and support groups onsite, Henry Street’s clinicians are now able to meet with patients in their homes or take them out to lunch when they don’t want to come in. Staff have also started doing outreach in the community to see what other types of services people want and need.