The 4th of July fireworks spectacle in NYC is a time to grab a hotdog, sing along to an anti-war Bruce Springsteen anthem, and gaze in wonder at some government sanctioned explosives with your fellow Americans.
This year, Macy’s has promised new advancements in the world of pyrotechnics which will be launched along the East River. Viewers can expect a mile-wide display of 1,000-foot-high projectiles for maximum viewership and a total of 60,000 shells fired.
It’s anticipated to begin at 9:25 p.m., but viewers are encouraged to get to the locations below early for a better chance to see the spectacle.
The fireworks will be launched between East 26th St. and East 40th St. This is a public event and no tickets are required. Below are some addresses that Macy’s has offered as optimal viewing spaces as well as the many street closures.
Manhattan
- 1st Ave. & E 20th St.
- 1st Ave. & E 34th St. (ADA accessible)
- 1st Ave. & E 42nd St.
- And really any space on the East Side near Midtown with an unobstructed view of the river.
Queens
- Gantry Plaza State Park
Brooklyn
- Newtown Barge Park
- Transmitter Park
- Marsha P. Johnson State Park
Street Closures
Manhattan:
- FDR Drive between Montgomery Street and East 63rd Street
- FDR Drive Service Roads between Montgomery Street and 63rd Street
- Montgomery Street between Cherry Street and FDR Drive
- Delancey Street between Lewis Street and FDR Drive
- East Houston Street between Baruch Place and FDR Drive
- Avenue C between 13th Street and Avenue C Entrance Ramp to FDR
- Avenue C Entrance Ramps
- East 6th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive
- East 10th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive
- 14th Street between Avenue C and Avenue B
- Avenue C between East 16th Street and East 23rd Street
- East 20th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C
- East 23rd Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C
- East 26th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 30th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- 30th Street Entrance Ramps
- East 33rd Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- East 34th Street between 2nd Avenue and FDR Drive
- 34th Street Entrance Ramps
- East 37th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 38th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 41st Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 42nd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- 42nd Street Entrance Ramps
- East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 53rd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
Brooklyn:
- Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and East River
- Kent Street between Franklin Street and East River
- Java Street between Franklin Street and East River
- India Street between Franklin Street and East River
- Huron Street between Franklin Street and West Street
- Green Street between Franklin Street and West Street
- Freeman Street and Franklin Street and West Street
- Eagle Street between Franklin Street and West Street
- Dupont Street between Franklin Street and East River
- West Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Eagle Street
- Franklin Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Commercial Street
- Commercial Street between Franklin Street and East River
Queens:
- Area bounded by 44th Drive on the North; Borden Avenue on the South; Vernon Boulevard on the East; East River on the West (All Inclusive)
- Center Boulevard between Borden Avenue and 54th Avenue
- 2nd Street between Borden Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End
- Vernon Boulevard between 54th Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End
- 54th Avenue between Center Boulevard and Vernon Boulevard