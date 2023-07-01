The 4th of July fireworks spectacle in NYC is a time to grab a hotdog, sing along to an anti-war Bruce Springsteen anthem, and gaze in wonder at some government sanctioned explosives with your fellow Americans.

This year, Macy’s has promised new advancements in the world of pyrotechnics which will be launched along the East River. Viewers can expect a mile-wide display of 1,000-foot-high projectiles for maximum viewership and a total of 60,000 shells fired.

It’s anticipated to begin at 9:25 p.m., but viewers are encouraged to get to the locations below early for a better chance to see the spectacle.

The fireworks will be launched between East 26th St. and East 40th St. This is a public event and no tickets are required. Below are some addresses that Macy’s has offered as optimal viewing spaces as well as the many street closures.

Manhattan

1st Ave. & E 20th St.

1st Ave. & E 34th St. (ADA accessible)

1st Ave. & E 42nd St.

And really any space on the East Side near Midtown with an unobstructed view of the river.

Queens

Gantry Plaza State Park

Brooklyn