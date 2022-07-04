The city's Independence Day festivities were still running as scheduled on Monday afternoon after news of another mass shooting in America, this time at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Ill.

At least six people died and 24 were injured after a gunman opened fire in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, according to reports. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement the department mourns for the victims and will remain vigilant throughout the remainder of the holiday as celebrations continued throughout the city.

"We want to assure New Yorkers that there are no specific, credible threats to our July Fourth celebrations here in New York City and we plan to continue as scheduled," Sewell said. "Preparing and securing these types of large-scale events is what the members of the NYPD do on a daily basis, and we continue to work closely with our city, state and federal partners to ensure everyone's safety."

The NYPD said it would begin diverting traffic around 7 p.m. ahead of the city's annual fireworks celebration. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic will be allowed on the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge or Edward I. Koch bridge, the NYPD said.

Those looking to attend the fireworks display are not permitted to bring any large backpacks, large coolers, lawn chairs, lawn blankets, umbrellas or alcoholic beverages, the department said.