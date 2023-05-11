As New York City braces for another influx of migrants, people seeking asylum are already facing mounting court delays that jeopardize their legal status. And the backlog is set to grow worse, immigration attorneys say. Migrants face a one-year deadline to file for asylum after arriving in the U.S., but many can’t even get a day in court to apply for the protection, according to attorneys, advocates, and new arrivals. With the arrival of more than 60,000 migrants into the city last year, lines several blocks long routinely snake around 26 Federal Plaza, which houses the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices and the city’s main immigration courthouse. Many newcomers wait outside for hours in hopes of an appointment with ICE to kickstart the court process, only to be turned away empty-handed. Migrants and attorneys say this has continued to be the case for months, after Gothamist reported on the phenomenon last year.

A long line forms outside the main immigration courthouse in Manhattan last fall. Backlogs caused in part by an influx of asylum seekers have made for long waits for migrants seeking help with sundry issues. Arya Sundaram / Gothamist

And guards outside are even turning away migrants with scheduled court hearings, multiple local immigration attorneys say. Dozens of new migrants have been ordered deported for missing their one-year deadline — often without even being alerted — said attorneys for nonprofit Catholic Charities, which has been assisting migrants for decades in New York City. “There is honestly chaos outside of 26 Federal Plaza,” said Lauren Wyatt, a managing attorney at Catholic Charities who is in charge of the Immigration Court Helpdesk inside. The expectation is that matters will only worsen in the coming days and weeks, following the expiration on Thursday of Article 42, a Trump-era public health order that has allowed the federal government to turn away over 1 million migrants at U.S. borders, ostensibly to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Biden administration has said the end of Article 42 could mean doubling the number of asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Already, migrants in New York seeking to schedule appointments online can’t be booked until 2032, local immigration attorneys say. An Ecuadorian woman in her 30s, who arrived in mid-2021 and asked that her full name not be used for fear of jeopardizing her immigration case, and her attorneys said she was ordered deported last fall for missing a court hearing after being turned away at the courthouse. Eventually, the woman connected with pro bono attorneys at the New York Legal Assistance Group, who helped her successfully reopen her case. "They gave me a deportation order that day, and I wanted to die," she said. "The guard did not let me pass." Spokespeople for ICE and the Executive Office for Immigration Review didn’t respond to a request for comment. 'Given up hope' Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative holds weekly legal presentations at a local church. “A lot of them (migrants) are telling us they're just going to go undocumented," said Camille Mackler, Immigrant ARC's executive director. "Or they've just kind of given up hope or the ability to figure out what they’re supposed to be doing.” The number of new cases filed in the city’s immigration courts continues to surge to record highs. In March, 7,408 new cases were filed in the city’s immigration courts, according to data obtained by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. That’s nearly double the highest monthly total in recent years. In May 2019, there were 4,293 cases in immigration courts. Meanwhile, many nonprofit immigration attorneys maintain full caseloads, leaving the cash-strapped new arrivals with little formal guidance or help to navigate an increasingly complicated process. Applying for asylum not only offers newcomers a pathway to citizenship in the country, but is also a prerequisite for many to obtain work permits to legally support themselves. "Even the slightest additional burden on the system as it exists has laid bare the [bureaucratic] problems in it," said Grace Choi, a legal fellow at NYLAG. But with the latest migrant influx, she said, "It's definitely gotten worse... It's on a scale we haven't seen before." “Especially in New York City,” she added. The free Immigration Court Helpdesk in the main courthouse run by Catholic Charities is one of the few ongoing programs where newcomers can seek help to manage the increasingly complicated and lengthy bureaucratic process. Lately, Wyatt says, the helpdesk turns away 30 to 50 families a day, compared to just 10 or 12 when it started in 2016. Given the shortage of pro bono immigration attorneys, a group of local immigration legal providers also joined forces a few months ago to launch the Pro Se Plus Project to hold virtual and in-person trainings and clinics on how immigrants without attorneys can apply for asylum or work permits.

Migrants arrive in New York City earlier this month, courtesy of a chartered bus dispatched by Gov. Greg Abbott, Republican of Texas. Mayor Eric Adams is now looking to relocate hundreds of migrants to the northern suburbs. Arya Sundaram / Gothamist