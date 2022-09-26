As September got underway, New York City seemed to take its biggest steps yet toward normalcy. Subways are crowded again as more workers returned to the office. The United Nations General Assembly brought back a familiar pain of gridlock alert days. And across the city, bare faces have begun to outnumber the masked.

At the same time, city officials are now contending with an assortment of fiscal challenges — including the gradual drying up of federal pandemic aid and a growing recession risk — that threaten to slow or thwart the ongoing recovery.

Experts say the pandemic fostered a strange set of economic conditions and no one knows for certain where the economy is headed. But those who have analyzed the potential impact, including State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, have said the city could face billions of dollars in annual budget shortfalls that could start at $6 billion next year and grow to nearly $10 billion in 2026.

Mayor Eric Adams has responded by shifting into belt-tightening mode. Budget officials, he recently asserted, were saying the city was entering a “financial typhoon.”

Three months after passing a $101 billion budget that increased city spending, Adams has ordered all city agencies to plan for cuts: 3% in the coming year and 4.75% in each of the ensuing fiscal years. The administration has also called for a temporary hiring freeze, despite a shortage of city workers disrupting the delivery of some key services.

So how did we get here?

Here are five takeaways on the looming fiscal crisis and what New Yorkers can expect.

New York City’s economy is not faltering — yet.

New York City’s recovery has been sluggish and uneven. The city lags behind the country and other major cities when it comes to regaining jobs lost during the pandemic. The slowest recovery has been in sectors with lower wage jobs like hospitality and retail.

Nonetheless, jobs are steadily returning, according to James Parrott, the director of economic and fiscal policy at the New School’s Center for New York City Affairs.

In August, the city added 24,000 jobs, according to data from the city’s Office of Management and Budget. Parrott said the figure is in line with the average monthly growth so far this year.

The city’s unemployment rate rose last month. However, the uptick was driven by a rise in job seekers — a sign that people are feeling more encouraged by the job market.

City tax revenues have yet to decline, despite Wall Street’s lagging performance this year.

Data compiled by the city Independent Budget Office (IBO), a nonpartisan agency, shows that city tax revenues grew between 2019 and 2021.

The IBO is projecting that combined tax revenues will increase this year as well. Money collected from property taxes, however, is expected to fall.

The threat of an economic recession is real and getting worse.

A recession is traditionally defined as a significant decline in economic activity — in areas such as jobs, income, spending — that lasts several months.

The risk of a U.S. recession is currently tied to the Federal Reserve’s battle against inflation, which hit a 40-year high this year and can hurt people’s quality of living as certain goods and services become unaffordable.

In New York City, a 9% rise in food prices this summer forced some working class families to cut back on groceries.

Since March, the Fed has been raising interest rates to trigger a series of responses that could eventually lower inflation.

Higher interest rates means borrowing money becomes more expensive. That in turn forces businesses to reduce investment and hiring, bringing about more unemployment and reducing income. Less income translates into less spending by consumers, which should prompt businesses to stop raising prices.

The question is whether the Fed can rebalance the economy in this way without triggering a recession, a premise that is appearing to be less likely.

Economists are now putting the probability of a recession within the next year at around 50/50. Some are predicting that it could come by the end of 2022.

“I think it is fair to say that while forecasts of economic growth vary among economists, as high levels of inflation persist, more economists are predicting either slower growth or negative growth,” said Michael Jacobs, assistant director for economics at the IBO.