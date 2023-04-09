"We are sorely in need of this right now," said Lily Mercado, holding a stuffed rat dressed as a newscaster she named Raymond Ratmundo. "I'm getting tired of hearing all the negative news, so I decided to make all of this to make everyone happy."

It’s Manhattan’s annual Easter Bonnet Festival, a celebration that dates back to the 1870s. The event began as a post-mass fashion show. Today, it’s not just a spectacle of whimsy — but one of the city’s most humorous ballyhoos.

Jennifer Schmahl of Mount Vernon marched up Fifth Avenue on Sunday with her head inside an enormous flower pot. Harold Yeo, a New York City resident of more than 20 years, showed up with his dog, both wearing headdresses made to look like dim sum. Brooklynite Katie Fuller resurrected an enormous costume bunny head she purchased from a Halloween store near Union Square before it closed during the pandemic.

The festival on Sunday was filled with revelers wearing traditional floral bonnets. But there were plenty of people with modern twists on the theme, like Mark Yeo, who said his costume was inspired by the artificial intelligence software ChatGPT.

Yeo said he asked the chat bot to design a costume with the keywords, “Chinese man, top hat, white flowers.” It spat out an image of a Champaign-colored tailcoat, dotted with pink and white carnations, a chandelier of pearls and a white tulle veil. That’s exactly what he wore on Sunday.

Mike Corey traveled to the parade with four friends, who wore yellow hoodies and chicken hats and called themselves the “retired Peeps,” a nod to the 70th anniversary of the marshmallow candy.

“We’re just retired guys from the West Coast who wanna have fun while we’re in New York.”

Andrew Sirjue of Far Rockaway flaunted an elaborate top hat with two Black dolls, one dressed in red stilettos, who were riding a Peeps-eating dinosaur.

“I created a slayer story line, where you have two people of color slaying the T-rex and riding off into the sunset,” Sirjue said.

Danny Wong fashioned a costume of a bright pink bunny with haunting googly eyes, complete with pink boots and a pink handbag.

“I am wearing essentially a giant piñata without the candy,” said Wong. “This is the year of the rabbit in the Chinese zodiac also, so it seems appropriate.”

Luigi Scarca, a Brooklyn native who’s attended the parade for nearly 50 years, said the festival’s sublime, often ludicrous pageantry is based on a wholesome concept.

“Always dress up,” said Scarca, grinning. “Didn’t your mother tell you that?”