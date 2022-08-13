New Yorkers began casting their ballots this weekend in this year’s second primary election, which will decide races for state Senate and Congress. Saturday marked the first day of early voting, which will run through Sunday, August 21st. Primary day is on August 23rd.

Gothamist spoke to voters in two districts with closely contested congressional primaries: the 10th district, which covers lower Manhattan and parts of northwest Brooklyn, where 12 individuals are vying for the seat; and the 12th district, which covers the East and West Sides of Manhattan and whose race has been billed as an epic battle between two seasoned lawmakers and a younger candidate seeking his first elected office.

Here’s what some early voters had to say about the two contests, which many say are both up for grabs.