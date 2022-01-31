Benmen, who describes herself as risk-averse and gets tested before seeing friends and family, has experienced the improvement firsthand. Most tests she takes come back quickly, but she also says she's now using rapid tests more often. The holiday season's long lines and waits made rapid tests a more convenient option for New Yorkers who could get their hands on the limited supplies.

But home tests aren't counted in the city's official records, so it's hard to tell whether New Yorkers are actually getting tested less frequently — or simply switching over to rapid tests taken at home. When asked why the city hadn't incorporated at-home tests into its recordkeeping, a spokesperson told WNYC/Gothamist to contact the New York State Department of Health for an answer.

The New York State Department of Health said the decision was up to New York City officials.

"Local health departments have launched their own portals for at-home test tracking and approval by the Department is not required," state health department spokesperson Erin Silk wrote in an email, citing the examples of Warren and Tompkins counties.

Long said the city has distributed more than 8 million at-home test kits, 6.6 million of which went to New York City schools. The city began handing out the kits in mid-December. Assuming the free at-home kits have experienced the same average positivity rate as the city’s PCR testing since then, at least 1.7 million cases could have been potentially missed by recordbooks.

Francine Ricchi said that while short lines are less likely to make a splash with her Twitter followers, she'll keep documenting her local testing sites.

"Documenting zero people on line is just as important as documenting 50 or 60 waiting at open," she said. She also enjoys the excuse to go outside.

"It's a good morning routine for me to get up and get moving," Ricchi added. "Little bit of exercise. It's not a bad way to start your day."