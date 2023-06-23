New York City’s homeless shelter population is swelling, but one method for moving people into permanent housing is taking longer than ever to complete. The median timeline for shelter residents moving into city-financed apartments reserved for them has nearly doubled since 2020, according to city data. Last year, it took about seven months for someone to move into those apartments after the approval process, the annual mayor’s management report shows. But in the 2020 fiscal year, it took less than four months. That timeline is considered to be a "critical indicator" of the Department of Housing Preservation and Development's performance.

More New Yorkers did manage to move from shelters to HPD-financed housing last year compared to 2021, with that number again trending up between July and October 2022. The agency said that was due to more completed apartments opening up last year. The longer wait times come as the city’s shelter population exceeds 80,000 people a night, many of them recently arrived migrants, and as Mayor Eric Adams seeks ways to move people out more quickly to free up space in the beleaguered system. HPD spokesperson William Fowler said the agency is evaluating how to streamline the move-in process, and noted that more than 1,200 people have moved from shelters to HPD-financed apartments since January, a figure that is on pace to surpass last year’s total. “The data shows clearly that we’re helping a record number of homeless New Yorkers move out of shelter and into permanent housing and we’re currently on track to exceed last year’s placements,” said Fowler. But that’s little comfort to New Yorkers in shelters still struggling to navigate the bureaucratic lottery process, relying on the mail or cheap cell phones to send in applications, submit required paperwork and stay up to speed. Brooklyn native Darren Whitney, 62, wonders if the affordable housing lottery offers a false hope for getting out of a shelter system where he’s lived for the past six years. Whitney has applied for a spot in more than a dozen buildings through the lottery in recent months, according to records he showed Gothamist. He entered the shelter system in 2017 after his release from state prison and has undergone multiple hip replacement surgeries while trying to secure permanent housing from a group shelter on Wards Island, which has limited access to the rest of the city. Last month, Whitney, who earns less than $10,000 a year but has a rental assistance voucher from the city, learned he was picked to proceed to the final stage of the selection process for a brand new seven-story building in East Flatbush. It was the first time he received anything more than a denial and he said he started feeling optimistic. But Whitney didn’t submit the necessary documents in time, resulting in an administrative rejection. “I thought I had this,” Whitney said. “This whole premise was leading up to this. That … if you get lucky, they'll call you. You have all your documentation, you have it.” Whitney said he asked his case manager at the Wards Island homeless shelter to upload various forms of identification, a birth certificate, an income statement and other documents required by the building developer. But the case manager did not send the forms before the deadline, or during a 10-day extension, Whitney said. Whitney appealed the rejection, explaining in a message to HPD that he lacked the “tech literacy” to upload the documents from his glitchy cellphone. “There's no way that this should happen,” he said. “But it’s gone. Let’s face the facts.”

According to Whitney, his case manager did not send the required paperwork in time. Photo by David Brand