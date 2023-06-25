Rows of women, trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming drummers struck their mallets in unison, and giant coral-colored inflatable clitorises were passed from shoulder to shoulder. A trans performance artist in devil horns and a studded leather harness twerked on a police car. All of them were among the thousands of protesters chanting, singing and dancing down Fifth Avenue as part of the 31st annual Dyke March. A large banner that read "Not your f–ing body, not your f–ing business" led the way in a nod to the theme of this year’s march: bodily autonomy. It also served as a reminder that the day marked the first anniversary of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, and was also taking place amid a national wave of anti-trans legislation.

The 31st annual Dyke March took place on Saturday. Arya Sundaram/Gothamist

“We’re marching to say, get your hands off our f–ing bodies,” said organizer Lindsey Raguette. The Dyke March, which organizers describe as a “protest, not a parade” has long been a defiant Pride month celebration of community and identity since its original launch by lesbian activists in 1993. The march has no permits or corporate sponsors, and its organizers say they deliberately don't cooperate with police. Police were present, but were mostly gathered near sidewalks as marshals in black T-shirts, emblazoned with the word "DYKE" in bubblegum pink letters, formed human chains blocking intersections and occasionally helped the occasional bike, rickshaw or stroller pass through the crowd. But it’s grown more inclusive over the years, and now broadly welcomes anyone who identifies as a dyke, including bisexual, pansexual and trans people, among other groups. It stands in stark contrast to the annual Pride Parade, which takes place on Sunday and includes Target, Bud Light, Jeep and Starbucks among its sponsors. Qween Jean, 23, a costume designer and founder of the nonprofit Black Trans Liberation, was a first-time participant in the march. She waved a trans flag, which she clutched in hands adorned with long, multicolored nails. "To be honest, Pride feels like a civil war," she said. She added: “We as a community should have dominion and govern over our own bodies and our own transitions and our own transformations. Not the city legislation, not the Supreme Court justice, not men who have no idea what it actually means to stand and walk in the feet of women, especially Black women in this country.

