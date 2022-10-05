Residents of a NYCHA complex in Queens have been without heat and hot water as temperatures have dropped, according to tenants and elected officials speaking in front of the Woodside Houses on Wednesday.

The entire housing complex has been without heat since at least Tuesday, Councilmember Julie Won said at a press conference. Officials said reports of outages started trickling over the last few days, as daytime temperatures dropped below 55 degrees Fahrenheit — the city-mandated threshold for landlords to keep homes heated at a minimum temperature.

“They don’t want us to put our ovens on. They don’t want us to have heaters. All I want is heat to keep my bones warm!” said Jean Chapel, who is the recording secretary of the board for the tenant association and has cancer.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos, whose district also includes parts of Woodside, said heat and hot water outages have persisted through the decades with lagging urgency from the city.

Though some officials pointed to the sheer number of outages at the Woodside Houses since Hurricane Ida alone — more than 10 lapses in heat and nearly two dozen for hot water since August last year — Ramos emphasized that the issues run deeper.

“This is a tale as old as time in Woodside Houses, and it’s a damn shame that the city does not take the well-being, the safety of our neighbors, seriously,” Ramos said. The senator described wearing sweaters and jackets during playdates at the Woodside Houses as a child.