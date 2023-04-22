Two cats trapped inside an apartment near the site of a collapsed parking garage in Lower Manhattan have been rescued and reunited with their owner.

Zach Iscol, New York City’s emergency management commissioner, said “a number of cats” at 55 Ann Street, a building adjacent to the garage that collapsed on Tuesday, were rescued by Department of Buildings workers days later.

Sandy Imhoff, who has lived in the building since 1977, said she was reunited with her two feline roommates on Thursday.

“I personally didn’t think the cats were going to survive,” Imhoff said. The cats — Dave, 12 and Cathy, 14 — were found underneath Imhoff’s bed after an unsuccessful rescue attempt earlier in the week.

“I was just amazed that they did such a good job. They found them so fast,” she added.

The garage collapse killed longtime manager Willis Moore and injured five others. City officials are still investigating the cause and this week said extraction and demolition are going to take a while, in order to avoid further destruction to nearby buildings.

While that happens, nearby residents like Imhoff could be displaced indefinitely.

She said she was in the building at the time of the garage’s collapse and tried to take her cats with her as sounds of the crash became louder, but attempts to wrangle them were in vain. A neighbor helped Imhoff carry her 11 year-old-dog down the stairs.