The Adams administration has announced a plan to begin tracking the carbon footprint created by household food consumption as well as a new target for New York City agencies to reduce their food-based emissions by 33% by the year 2023.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the plan on Monday along with the Mayor’s Office of Climate & Environmental Justice as part of the city's ongoing pledge to reduce the impact of climate change. At the same event, the Mayor's Office of Climate & Environmental Justice published a new chart in the city's annual greenhouse gas inventory that publicly tracks the carbon footprint created by household food consumption — primarily generated by meat and dairy products.

The new analysis is a spin on the emissions data that comes standard with the annual inventory. It was made through a partnership with American Express, C40 Cities and EcoData lab.

Adams, an ardent evangelist of plant-based diets, announced the new tracker and policy at a Brooklyn culinary center run by Health + Hospitals, the city’s public health care system.

“It is easy to talk about emissions that are coming from vehicles and how it impacts our carbon footprint,“ Adams said. “But we now have to talk about beef.”

The new household consumption tracker will be published on the same webpage as the city’s annual inventory of greenhouse gas sources. The addition lays out the greenhouse gas pollution involved in the production and consumption of goods, such as alcoholic beverages or apparel, whether or not those items are made in New York City. It also examines the emissions tied to high-polluting services like air travel and lesser known contributors like health care.

All told, 20% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions come from food consumed by households, according to the mayor. Food ranks as the third biggest contributor of carbon emissions after buildings and transportation. Similar stats are published in the comptroller’s climate dashboard, which was released a year ago this week.

City officials said New Yorkers can help the planet by eating more fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans.

For Adams, who was once diagnosed with diabetes, the recognition that food choices affect climate change dovetails with his push for New Yorkers to eat more plant-based meals. During his tenure, the city’s public hospital system has made plant-centric foods its default offering for patients. Public schools last year added a second day of vegan offerings — although initial reviews were not great.

The announcement, which comes during the lead-up to Earth Day this weekend, said the new plan puts the city on par with London and 13 other cities to incorporate food consumption into its greenhouse gas emission metrics. The effort to examine the environmental effects of eating foods like meat and dairy was first announced about a year ago as part of a collaboration among major cities across the globe.

Monday’s announcement took the further step of specifying goals for city agencies who regularly feed New Yorkers. In addition to lowering food-based emissions within agencies such as the city’s public hospital network and public school system, Adams is asking private sector companies to cut their emissions by 25% by 2030.

Previous attempts by the city to change the way New Yorkers eat have encountered resistance. In 2012, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg unsuccessfully tried to institute a wide-scale ban on large sodas and other sugary drinks. The policy, which the soda industry argued was overreach, was eventually struck down by a state Supreme Court judge.

On Monday, Adams acknowledged that interrogating people’s food choices would be difficult.

“I don't know if people are really ready for this conversation,” he said.