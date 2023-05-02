New York is coming off a wet weekend of record precipitation, but the rain won’t let up just yet.

The metro area can expect showers throughout Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency says thunderstorms are not likely. And spring is on pause with temperatures remaining in the mid 50s today. Temperatures will go as low as 46 degrees tonight – the coldest it’s expected to get all week, according to the agency.

And it’s going to be like that through Thursday, forecasters predict.

Wednesday will bring showers starting in the afternoon that will continue through the night. Then Thursday will be rainy during the day with cloudy conditions remaining. A low of 48 degrees is expected at night.

Any concern over rainfall deficits for the year have “largely been eliminated across the region” after the washouts, the agency said on twitter.