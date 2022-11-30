Mayor Eric Adams is dramatically ramping up his strategy to address New York City’s homelessness and mental health crisis by directing police and emergency medical responders to force individuals deemed unable to meet “basic human needs” into hospitals.

Adams, a moderate Democrat who has prioritized public safety, described the plan as the “next phase” of an approach to homelessness that has included increased policing on the subways and the removal of homeless encampments.

An estimated 3,400 New Yorkers live on the streets and subways according to an annual city survey, although experts say the figure is a severe undercount. Although that number is down slightly from the pre-pandemic era, a string of high-profile deadly crimes committed by homeless people with reported histories of mental illness has rattled many New Yorkers.

But the city’s new plan is likely to face a host of legal and logistical challenges. Homeless and civil liberty advocates as well as some city lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to the policy.

Here’s what New Yorkers need to know about the new directive and the obstacles that lie ahead.

How does this policy different from the previous way the city handled mentally ill New Yorkers?

The mayor’s new directive essentially expands the definition of who qualifies for involuntary removal from public places for the sake of potential hospitalization. New York state’s Mental Hygiene Law outlines that a person can be taken to a hospital or psychiatric facility for an evaluation "if such person appears to be mentally ill and is conducting himself or herself in a manner which is likely to result in serious harm to the person or others."

But City Hall officials are relying on a state health department memorandum issued in February that interprets the law as allowing “for the removal of a person who appears to be mentally ill and also displays an inability to meet basic living needs, even when no recent dangerous act has been observed.”

The memorandum also states that these guidelines are “intended to help clinicians and other community providers make thoughtful, clinically appropriate determinations relating to involuntary and emergency assessments.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Adams described behaviors that he said New Yorkers have become accustomed to seeing but warrant greater city intervention.

“You're watching people standing there on the street talking to themselves, don't have shoes on, shadowboxing, unkempt — and we are walking by them,” he said. “We are pretending as though we don't see them.”

The mayor said he is refusing to “punt” the issue.

Who will be assessing whether an individual meets the criteria for involuntary hospitalization?

According to state law, a police officer, peace officer, physician or mental health professional can each make the assessment of whether to order someone to be involuntarily brought to a hospital.

On Tuesday, the mayor said that police and first responders have been reluctant to use their authority under the law “because there has not been any real clarity.”

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom on Tuesday told reporters that the decisions would be made on a “case-by-case” basis, but she outlined some of the process.

“You ask them questions, you ask them where have they been. You ask them do they have a place to go?” she said.

She added that an evaluation could take into account their physical well-being and whether they are “not based in reality.”

If police or first responders are unsure, she said they would be able to call on specialized teams that include mental health professionals. However, she could not immediately say how many city workers are currently dedicated to this helpline.

Once an individual is brought to a hospital, a medical doctor will determine whether they meet the criteria allowing them to be involuntarily committed, according to Brendan McGuire, the mayor’s chief legal counsel.

Does the city have enough beds and programs to treat the mentally ill?

No. Emergency room doctors have frequently complained about a shortage of so-called “psych beds.”

Following the mayor’s announcement on Tuesday, Dr. Craig Spencer, the former director of global health in emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, was among those in the medical community who expressed their concerns. Spencer now works for the Brown University School of Public Health.

In a tweet, he described the city’s mental health system as “dramatically understaffed and under-resourced,” with patients often waiting days or weeks for placement in the emergency room.