Ramunni said it'll be a drastic shift from what we've seen during the springtime. Temps in Central Park, for example, have yet to reach 80 degrees this year, but could skip right into the low 90s by the weekend.

“To suddenly go from 60s and 70s to low 90s this weekend, I think it's going to wake people up to the fact that summer is right around the corner," he said.

The heat could be record-breaking in some areas of the city for this time of year, with Central Park predicted to be particularly steamy, according to Ramunni. But the NWS warns the sudden drastic spike could also cause some heat-related illnesses.

The best thing New Yorkers can do to enjoy the weather this weekend safely is stay hydrated, and not spend too many hours in the sun, Ramunni said.

It’s back to spring by Monday, though, with temperatures expected to dip back down to the mid-70s.