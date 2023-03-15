The Adams administration is quietly pushing a plan in Albany that would make the city's Department of Design and Construction a state authority, which could allow it to speed up construction by bypassing some processes for major capital projects, including public and expert review.

The proposed plan, which city officials are hoping to see incorporated as legislation in the state budget, would reshape the way the city goes about building a wide array of infrastructure — from libraries and firehouses to streetscapes and art installations.

Supporters say the new authority would allow the city’s main construction manager to avoid some of the cumbersome contracting processes that typically slow down city projects; critics say it could shortchange the public on design quality and equity.

City officials provided Gothamist a summary of the plan, which they said is still being negotiated with state lawmakers.

In an interview with Gothamist, the Department of Design and Construction Commissioner, Thomas Foley, rejected the notion that the public would no longer have an opportunity to weigh in on the design of city projects.

“Our community interaction remains the same,” Foley said. “We'll still be presenting to the community board at various phases and we will still be presenting to the design commission at various phases of design.”

But in general, state authorities come with expanded powers as well as removal of oversight.

In this case, the new authority would remove city projects under $100 million — a significant chunk of the construction agency's portfolio — from the review and approval of the New York City Public Design Commission.

Formerly known as the Art Commission, the Public Design Commission was established more than a century ago as part of the City Beautiful Movement, which sought to improve the aesthetic environment for city dwellers. The 11-member body is mostly made up of mayoral appointees, including experts in architecture, landscape architecture and art, as well as representatives from cultural institutions, who meet monthly on a pro bono basis to review and vote on the art and design of city projects.

As part of its current review process, the commission may hold hearings to gather public feedback on the design of city projects.

“That's really our concern,” said Elizabeth Goldstein, president of the Municipal Art Society of New York, a civic organization that is a major voice on urban design and planning in the city. “Is this authority going to continue to engage communities in the process of refining and defining projects that get built in New York or is it going to reduce the amount of public access that people will have to influence projects?”

Goldstein said the commission, which was created with the support of the Municipal Art Society, “was actually put in place in part because we not only wanted experts looking at the design, but we also wanted a public forum for input on public projects.”

The Department of Design and Construction, which serves as a construction manager for other city agencies, currently has 830 projects in design and construction totaling more than $9 billion, according to city officials.

Matthew Clarke, executive director of the Design Trust for Public Space, a nonprofit advocacy group, also expressed some unease with the city’s plan.

“We’re supportive of improving the City’s ability to procure and deliver necessary capital projects,” he said in a statement. “However, these advances cannot come at the expense of design excellence, which has a proven record of making New York a safe, welcome, and exciting place to live and visit.”

In recent years, the issue of equity and inclusion has also come to the fore in the design of public infrastructure.

The design commission’s 2021 annual report defined its mission as advocating “for innovative, sustainable, and equitable design of public spaces and civic structures, with a goal of improving the public realm and therefore related services for all New Yorkers throughout the five boroughs.”