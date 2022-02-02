One of Governor Kathy Hochul’s biggest, most ambitious projects is a reworking of her predecessor's plans for Penn Station and the surrounding midtown neighborhood and this week the city sent a letter to the Empire State Development Corporation, which is in charge of the project, asking how exactly the state will pay for it.

The redevelopment of midtown, in the planning phase for two years now, is formally referred to as the General Project Plan (GPP). The city’s outgoing head of the Planning Commission, Anita Laremont, wrote the letter noting "the structure and terms of the GPP financing has significant economic implications and impacts on the City," and that, “it must be concretely resolved prior to affirming the GPP.”

The total cost for the project and how it will be paid for remains unclear. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo had once pegged his sweeping midtown redevelopment plan at a staggering $306 billion, which included a number of huge projects such as the Gateway project to repair the current Hudson tunnel, and build a new one; the addition of more platforms at Penn Station; and building a new Port Authority bus terminal.

Hochul has pared down the project’s scope, focusing on 10 new buildings around the train station, 8 acres of public space, and a newly renovated Penn Station that removes an entire floor to open it up for more light. At her initial announcement in November, Hochul estimated the project will cost $7 billion.