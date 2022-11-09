“This is a new day for New York City,” said Jennifer Jones Austin, chair of the commission and CEO of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, in a statement. “Today New Yorkers have made history – taking bold, unprecedented steps to upend systematic racism in local government in a way that other cities around the nation can follow.”

“We declare that the measures passed based on the Board of Elections numbers,” said Harold Miller, executive director of the Racial Justice Commission, in a statement.

Each of the three proposals was winning about 70% or more of the voters’ support, with more than 96% of ballot scanners reported, according to the tally by the Board of Elections. Support was robust in all but Republican-led Staten Island.

A trio of New York City ballot proposals aimed at bolstering racial justice across the five boroughs were each headed toward overwhelming victories in Tuesday’s voting, according to partial and unofficial election results .

Under the measures, New Yorkers will gain a new city agency focused on racial equity and a city charter preamble calling on city government to target racial disparities in a range of areas. The city will also have to annually measure a new “true cost of living” metric.

The measures were crafted by the Racial Justice Commission convened by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the aftermath of the racial and social justice reckoning prompted by George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis in 2020. RJC officials say the proposals aim to put racial justice at the heart of government decision-making.

Three proposals

The first measure, receiving better than 70% voter support in late results, will add a preamble to the City Charter calling on city agencies and officials to work toward a “just and equitable city for all,” including in housing, education, and the allocation of resources. The statement will also include an indigenous land acknowledgment – a nod to the original Lenape tribe inhabiting the city – and recognition of the toll of systemic racism.

The second question, also backed by nearly 70% of voters, creates a new city agency and commission to lead a citywide planning process aimed at improving racial equity. The city and its agencies will have to craft “Racial Equity Plans” every two years, along with their strategies and goals to improve racial equity and “reduce or eliminate” the city’s racial disparities. A new Commission on Racial Equity appointed by city elected officials will propose priorities for the planning process, and a new office of racial equity would coordinate it.

The third proposal, receiving about 80% support, requires the city to create and annually measure a new “true cost of living” metric, including housing, childcare, transportation, medical care, household items and other expenses. The change aims to shift the city away from the federal and local measures of poverty – formulas used to determine eligibility for public benefits but widely criticized as too low and outdated.

'Flip' the ballot

The city spent $5 million to boost awareness of the proposals, found on the back of the ballot. At the polls on Election Day, some voters said they knew where to look.

Kaylee Ramirez, 20, from Kensington, said she saw a subway ad encouraging her to “flip her ballot,” but she didn't know she was being asked to decide questions promoting racial justice.

“Hopefully if that passes it will have some change in our society,” Ramirez said.

Ahead of the voting, Commission Chair Austin said the initiative aims to make a break with earlier work.

“We've been taught, let's just put forth another program. Let's just put forth another policy,” Austin said in a City Council hearing in October. “The commission realized, no, we've got to change the foundations so that we can think, reimagine something greater than what is.”

She added, “If the policies are based on the laws as they currently are, we're just gonna stay in that space.”

In a Democratic stronghold where racial equity is a common stump-speech promise, there was little vocal opposition to the proposals. But some critics questioned the need for another bureaucracy, and the red tape that will go with it.

The panel convened by de Blasio crafted the three proposals after about five months of listening.

From July to November last year, the commissioners conducted interviews with 70 community groups, nine issue-specific panels with academics and experts, and a dozen public-input sessions with 130 people testifying.

They received more than 1,250 online comments.