New York City is embarking on a new approach to curbside composting after a decade of fitful progress and scrapped promises, with a program that aims to strip organic recycling of its long-running “psychodrama.”

Set to launch in October, the pilot program will offer weekly pick-ups of food waste and yard scraps to all residents of Queens, no sign-ups required. While not mandatory, the initiative will encourage New Yorkers to separate their organics into sealed bins – with the goal of cutting down on both harmful emissions and rat-enticing street trash.

“We designed this program to be the last composting program that we roll out in New York City,” Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a press conference on Monday. “This is by far the cheapest, the most efficient, the easiest for New Yorkers to use.”