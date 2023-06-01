Transport Workers Union Local 100 have approved a tentative contract with the MTA, giving roughly 40,000 New York City transit workers a pay bump of nearly 10% over the next three years.

The deal also gives the workers a $4,000 “essential worker” bonus, a bump negotiated after MTA workers kept the city moving during the pandemic. That bonus will be paid out as $3,000 in hazard pay this year, and a $1,000 bonus next year, officials said. At least 150 transit workers in New York died of COVID-19.

TWU Local 100 President Richard Davis said the deal was a win for all members.

"These victories, and others you will see in this package, were not easily obtained," he said in a statement. "The MTA took a hardline stance, not wanting to give an inch of ground on wages or benefits. In fact, the MTA wanted us to pay for our own raises and contract improvements through significant concessions and givebacks, including doubling our paycheck deductions for healthcare from 2% to 4%, and expanding OPTO with the removal of Conductors from trains. Those demands were defeated."

The agency’s contract with the union expired less than three weeks ago. The last time the two sides went to the table in 2019, negotiations dragged on for more than six months.

MTA spokesman John J. McCarthy said the union is starting the ratification process with membership.

"During this time, the MTA will not comment on the tentative agreement until the union’s process has concluded," he said in a statement. "We are grateful for the leadership of Governor Hochul and the New York State Senate and Assembly for passing a budget that secures mass transit, and we acknowledge the hard work and dedication of both negotiating sides to reach this point."