Kala Santiago was riding her bike to work in Brooklyn’s Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood the morning of Oct. 12 when she was fatally struck by a tractor trailer.

The 25-year-old mother of two young children was one of at least 247 people killed in car crashes on New York City streets in 2022, according to the city Department of Transportation.

“She was a good daughter, she was about to go back to college and finish one more year,” said Santiago’s mother, Leeanna Alois. “Nobody deserves that. I feel like there need to be better safety precautions for people who ride bikes.”

The fight to prevent traffic deaths in New York City dates back to the advent of the automobile — and advocates fear things are heading in the wrong direction.

The number of traffic deaths across the five boroughs fell this year from the 274 deaths reported from car crashes in 2021. But last year proved to be an outlier, with the city seeing more people killed by motorists than any calendar year since 2013 — the year before former Mayor Bill de Blasio took office and launched the city’s “Vision Zero” program with the goal of eliminating fatal crashes.

The program centers around redesigning city streets with safety features like bike lanes and narrower roads, which prove to discourage reckless driving. It also focuses on educating motorists on how to drive safely — and ticketing those who break the law.