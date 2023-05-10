Mayor Eric Adams has informed a homeless advocacy group that he plans to issue an executive order that allows city officials to bypass certain portions of New York City’s decades old right-to-shelter law, which obligates the city to provide a bed to anyone who asks for one.

Joshua Goldfein, an attorney for the Legal Aid Society, told Gothamist that he received a phone call Wednesday afternoon from an attorney in the Department of Homeless Services informing him of the executive order.

Goldfein said the order would allow the city an exception to the rule that families not be housed in congregate settings, although he said the city official told him that it was not their intention to do so.

He added that the city is also seeking to exclude shelter residents in hotels from certain legal proceedings afforded to New Yorkers who reside in a dwelling for at least 30 days.

The city is also seeking an exception to a rule which requires those seeking shelter to receive a bed within a certain time frame, he said.

The right-to-shelter law typically refers to a 1981 consent decree. It was considered a landmark agreement that served as a foundation for several other homelessness policies, including a separate 2008 ruling requiring that New York City legally provide shelter to all families with children.

The news of Adams’ order comes one day before Title 42, a pandemic-era border policy, is set to be lifted. The expiration is expected to result in an increase of asylum seekers coming to the city.

Adams has previously expressed a desire to reassess the right-to-shelter law, but was promptly criticized by advocates and elected officials.

Fabien Levy, the mayor’s press secretary, said the city had reached its shelter limit and had “temporarily suspended the policy surrounding timing for placements in shelters.”

“This is not a decision taken lightly and we will make every effort to get asylum seekers into shelter as quickly as possible as we have done since day one,” he said.

Levy did not refer to the other exceptions described by Legal Aid.

In recent days, the number of migrants arriving daily in the city has reached upwards of 500, he said, adding that city officials expect that number to “grow significantly” with the expiration of Title 42.

Overall, the city has counted more than 61,000 migrants since last spring, with around 37,500 said to still be under the city’s care.

This story has been updated with additional information and comment from City Hall.